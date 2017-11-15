2 Suspects At Large After Murder Along Woodward Avenue

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for two suspects who allegedly killed a man during an armed robbery along Woodward Avenue.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Water Station wellness store, just south of 7 Mile Road.

A 26-year-old manager was taking out the garbage behind the business when he was approached by two suspects wearing ski masks who robbed him at gunpoint. The suspects then went inside the business, took the cash from the register and robbed two other people. The suspects then marched the three victims outside.

The victims, apparently fearing they would be executed, fought back against the robbers. During the struggle, the suspects fired off shots, striking the 26-year-old manager. He was fatally wounded.

The suspects fled the scene on foot and remain at large. No physical descriptions were released.

The other two victims were not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch