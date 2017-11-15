2 Suspects At Large After Murder Along Woodward Avenue

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for two suspects who allegedly killed a man during an armed robbery along Woodward Avenue.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Water Station wellness store, just south of 7 Mile Road.
A 26-year-old manager was taking out the garbage behind the business when he was approached by two suspects wearing ski masks who robbed him at gunpoint. The suspects then went inside the business, took the cash from the register and robbed two other people. The suspects then marched the three victims outside.
The victims, apparently fearing they would be executed, fought back against the robbers. During the struggle, the suspects fired off shots, striking the 26-year-old manager. He was fatally wounded.
The suspects fled the scene on foot and remain at large. No physical descriptions were released.
The other two victims were not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.