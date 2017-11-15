2 Teens Missing From Metro Detroit Found Safe In Alabama

CANTON (WWJ) – Two metro Detroit teenagers who went missing last weekend have been found safe in Alabama.
Lillian Le Nguyen of Canton and Timothy Wieber of Plymouth–both 16–left their homes Saturday and were traveling south. Canton police said they were notified around 10 p.m. Tuesday that the teens had been found safe. No further details on their recovery were released.
Police had considered the teens endangered. Nguyen suffers from depression and has made suicidal statements in the past, police said, and Weiber tried to run away previously and has also stated a desire to kill himself.
“The families are looking forward to being united with their children,” police said in a statement.