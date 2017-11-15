Amber Alert Issued For 3 Michigan Children

(WWJ) – An Amber Alert has been issued for three young children out of Muskegon, Michigan.
According to authorities, three black children — ages 1, 2, and 3 — were taken in a 1997 maroon Chevy Suburban SUV with an unknown license plate.
Missing are two boys — 3-year-old Lamir Jamerson (not pictured) and 2-year-old Jaraun Render, Jr. — and a 1-year-old girl, Jariah Render. They have been missing since Tuesday.
The suspect named by police is Jaraun Render, described as a 22-year-old black male. There is no photo of the suspect available at this time.
Anyone who sees these missing kids or who have any information should immediately call 231-724-6750 or 231-722-7463.