Police: Warren Bank Robber Sprays Gas, Threatens To Light Teller On Fire

Filed Under: Warren

WARREN (WWJ) – Police in Warren are on the hunt for a bank robber who allegedly attacked a teller with gasoline.

According Warren Police Commissioner Dwyer, it happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday at a Huntington Bank branch on 10 Mile at Schoenherr Road.

warren bank robber Police: Warren Bank Robber Sprays Gas, Threatens To Light Teller On Fire

(Photos: Warren police)

Dwyer said a man with gauze on his face walked up to the counter and asking to open a checking account. He then sprayed

huntington Police: Warren Bank Robber Sprays Gas, Threatens To Light Teller On Fire

(Photo: Jon Hewett/WWJ)

liquid believed to be gasoline all over the counter and female teller — saying he would light her on fire if she didn’t hand over the cash.

“The manager then complied with the suspect, the man, and emptied the drawers,” Dwyer said. “The suspect put the money in a black duffel bag and fled the scene.” No one was injured.

While Dwyer said although evidence was discovered at a closed gas station on the northeast corner of 10 Mile and Schoenherr, the suspect remains on the loose.

The robber is described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old. He last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie with a black puffy vest and a glove on his right hand.

Police said the suspect got away with  approximately $4,000.

As an investigation continues, Huntington Bank is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone who sees this suspect should call 911. Anyone with other information should call Warren police at 586-574-4700.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch