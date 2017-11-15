Police: Warren Bank Robber Sprays Gas, Threatens To Light Teller On Fire

WARREN (WWJ) – Police in Warren are on the hunt for a bank robber who allegedly attacked a teller with gasoline.

According Warren Police Commissioner Dwyer, it happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday at a Huntington Bank branch on 10 Mile at Schoenherr Road.

Dwyer said a man with gauze on his face walked up to the counter and asking to open a checking account. He then sprayed

liquid believed to be gasoline all over the counter and female teller — saying he would light her on fire if she didn’t hand over the cash.

“The manager then complied with the suspect, the man, and emptied the drawers,” Dwyer said. “The suspect put the money in a black duffel bag and fled the scene.” No one was injured.

While Dwyer said although evidence was discovered at a closed gas station on the northeast corner of 10 Mile and Schoenherr, the suspect remains on the loose.

The robber is described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old. He last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie with a black puffy vest and a glove on his right hand.

Police said the suspect got away with approximately $4,000.

As an investigation continues, Huntington Bank is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone who sees this suspect should call 911. Anyone with other information should call Warren police at 586-574-4700.