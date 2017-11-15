Bench Brawl Breaks Out Between Red Wings And Flames [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

A chippy game turned nasty on Wednesday night when the Red Wings and Flames engaged in a bench brawl in the third period of Detroit’s 8-2 win.

Both goalies were involved, and at one point Anthony Mantha was on top of Travis Hamonic in the walkway between the two benches, pummeling the Flames’ defenseman with punches.

The chaos began with about five minutes left in the game when Luke Witkowski and Brett Kulak squared off at center ice.

“I thought I just had a routine hit, wasn’t even that good of a hit,” said Witkwoski. “I don’t even know the player that came after me. He threw a couple punches, so I joined.”

After Witkwoski dumped Kulak, Hamonic butted in with some words for Witkowski. Witkowki motioned at Hamonic to drop the gloves himself before being wrestled toward the penalty box by a referee.

The two players had been going at it all game.

Witkowski was then escorted off the ice, but not before Matthew Tkachuk poked him in the back of the leg with his stick. That prompted Witkowski to step back on the ice and reconvene with Hamonic, which set off the brawl.

(When Witkowski spoke to the media afterward, he still didn’t know who was guilty of poking him. Told it was Tkachuk, he smiled and said, “Oh, it was? Thanks.”)

Tkachuk, for his part, thought Witkowski was to blame.

“Going to the bench, turns back and chirps our whole bench and didn’t want to go anywhere. So just went over there to give him a little poke just to get out of here. He was looking for an excuse to come back,” Tkachuk told reporters.

Witkowksi said he and Hamonic have a long-standing rivalry. Their ultimate clash was no surprise.

“We were kind of jawing each other during the game, thought it might have happened earlier in the game but it didn’t. Every time I play that guy we’re always kind of jawing at each other,” said Witkowski.

Several players received game misconducts, including Jimmy Howard.

Another fight between Jonathan Ericsson and Sam Bennett nearly broke out in the final minute, but the referees intervened.

It was the second between the Red Wings and the Flames in the past week.