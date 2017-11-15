Charges Filed Against 2nd Women Accused In Murder Of O’Reilly Auto Parts Manager

DETROIT (WWJ) – Charges have been filed against a second woman allegedly involved in the deadly shooting of an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store manager.

Eboni McEwen-Ross, 28, faces murder and armed robbery charges in connection with the shooting of James Haller earlier this month.

McEwen-Ross turned herself in to police on Tuesday.

“She knew we were looking for her,” says Detroit Police Chief James Craig. “Even my voice of saying — “we know who you are, we’ll find you,” and we did. And fortunately her attorney … cooperated and we certainly welcome the call and so she is in custody.”

Craig says this investigation has been a team-effort.

“Got to give a lot a of credit first to the men and women of the Detroit Police Department that participated — literally, around the clock — when this tragedy struck,” he said.

Shawnta Anderson, 23, last week was charged with murder, armed robbery and using a firearm during a felony. Leviticus Butler, 39, is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Police say McEwen-Ross and Anderson went into auto parts store on November 1 and demanded money from a female clerk. The store’s manager, James Haller, Jr. — a Vietnam Veteran and former Reserve Detroit Police Officer — was shot in the head when he approached the women to see what was going on. He died at a local hospital a short time later.

If convicted, the pair face life in prison.

Police have three of four suspects in custody. They are still searching for the get-away driver.