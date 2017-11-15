City Of Taylor Names John Blair As Police Chief

TAYLOR (WWJ) – John Blair has been named the new police chief for the city of Taylor.
The announcement came during the 2017 Inaugural Ceremonies. In a surprise move during the event, Blair was called to the podium and sworn in by the city’s clerk.
Richard Hopper was also sworn in as Deputy Chief.
Blair had been acting chief since July of this year. He is a longtime member of the force and was an executive commander before being named acting chief.
The search committee says it spent months looking for a candidate – some of which were from departments with as many as 3,000 employees.