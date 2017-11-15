Detroit Pistons To Bring Plum Market To Midtown

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons and Plum Market announced today that the Michigan-based grocer will become the food service provider for the Pistons organization and will open a new café and retail store inside the club’s state-of-the-art Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center being constructed in the New Center area of Detroit. Plum Market, a privately-owned company operating six full-service grocery stores and 10 food service operations in Southeast Michigan and Chicago, will manage food service for the Detroit Pistons and operate a new Plum Market café and eatery open to the public.

Additionally, Zingerman’s will provide all of its signature artisan products and brewed coffee inside the newly-fashioned Plum Market location.

This new quick service food and beverage concept in midtown Detroit will feature a coffee shop, grab-and-go marketplace, a casual dining experience offering a diverse and healthy menu with an incredible wine and beer selection, and more, all under one roof. It is slated for completion at the same time the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center becomes operational.

“We are proud to partner with Plum Market and Zingerman’s on their first ventures in the city of Detroit,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores. “They are both Michigan-based companies that share our desire to contribute to the continued revitalization of our city. This partnership will be great for our team, our employees and for the community, making New Center even more attractive to additional investment.”

Plum Market Cofounders Matt and Marc Jonna have expressed their excitement for the partnership noting its multi-dimensional focus on providing quality food service for the Detroit Pistons team and the retail growth potential benefitting those who live, work and visit the New Center area of Detroit. The two companies will join forces to provide catering services for local businesses and other private events throughout the city of Detroit.

“We are pleased to partner with the Detroit Pistons on this unique collaboration that provides food services for the basketball team and engages Detroit and the New Center area community with a new premium food and beverage location,” said Plum Market’s CEO Matt Jonna. “We are highly selective and we have to be partners with companies that share our same goals. Tom Gores and the Detroit Pistons share our vision for providing a high quality product with service that goes above and beyond.”

Paul Saginaw, Zingerman’s co-owner and founding partner, views the collaboration with the Detroit Pistons and Plum Market as a natural union of like-minded companies.

“We seek out businesses that share our values and are committed to leaving a positive mark on the community,” said Mr. Saginaw. “We want to make our food accessible to as many people as possible and we see this collaboration as a great opportunity for growth. We look forward to working with the Detroit Pistons and Plum Market to share our products and build a mutually rewarding long-term relationship with the New Center area community.”

Nourishing the Detroit Pistons

As food provider for the Detroit Pistons, Plum Market will deploy a team of chefs that will be dedicated to the team serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Working in conjunction with team athletic training staff and nutritionists from Henry Ford Health System, Plum Market chefs will have the ability to personalize food options for each player from a stockpile of legacy recipes. This type of customization caters to specific wants and nutritional needs of each player while also allowing the ability to adjust for food allergies, varying degrees of caloric intake, low-carb, high-protein based diets as well as those that are gluten free, vegetarian, dairy free or vegan.

Plum Market specializes in using only the freshest ingredients with an emphasis on organic produce and all natural meats, and locally-made products sourced through their Miles to Market program – an initiative focused on supplying local products that have traveled less than 350 miles from source to market.

“We want to create a comfortable home environment at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center where our players look forward to spending time working, training and bonding,” said Arn Tellem, Vice Chairman for the Detroit Pistons. “Utilizing Plum Market chefs and food service expertise will optimize performance for our team and enhance our ability to attract and retain top talent by delivering a level of innovation and service unique to other NBA training facilities.”

Engaging the Community

The Plum Market café and eatery inside the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center is a 5,000 square foot space with indoor and outdoor seating that showcases a neighborhood boutique feel stocked with healthy, attractive food options for purchase. In addition to grab-and-go items and snacks, Plum Market chefs deploy creative freedom in crafting a variety of prepared dishes each day.

The mission is to recreate how people think about eating. With a growing attention on food quality and eating healthy, the Detroit Pistons/Plum Market/Zingerman’s collaboration will also focus on education and food choices. And, the level of engagement with customers and the community goes beyond those who visit the café to dine and shop. Utilizing the Detroit Pistons Programming Network (PPN) on Pistons.com, the club will team with Plum Market chefs and Henry Ford Health System nutritionists to distribute educational vignettes and information regarding healthy eating habits.

These programming goals align directly with the Detroit Pistons’ vision to bring business and basketball together in a space that allows for community access and impact.

“We are focused on connecting our team to the community and we want our practice facility and team headquarters to be a destination that is inviting to the public,” said Mr. Tellem. “Plum Market and Zingerman’s Artisans will be an exciting new food destination for the city. It aligns perfectly with our vision for this world-class development – a center for fitness, health and basketball programming that provides opportunities for future growth and investment in Detroit.”