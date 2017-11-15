Disturbing Discovery In Dearborn Heights Has Several Police Agencies Investigating

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WWJ) – Several law enforcement agencies teaming up to investigate possible threats to multiple houses of worship in Michigan.
Dearborn Heights police say suspicious documents and a handgun were found abandoned somewhere in the city. Unconfirmed reports suggest the names of a Canton mosque and Grand Rapids church were among the targets listed in the documents found in one resident’s yard.
Authorities are urging that there are currently no known credible threats to any locations.
