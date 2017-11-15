Fulmer, Norris, Boyd Are The Three Best Friends On Twitter

So, Daniel Norris is growing a beard — something of an offseason routine for the 24-year-old pitcher.

And Michael Fulmer, a beard guy himself, wants Norris to keep it.

Norris will oblige, so long as Fulmer shares some of his tricks.

Under one condition… You teach me your sinker. & your change up & your slider. https://t.co/Np9dAxF5t9 — Daniel Norris (@DanielNorris18) November 14, 2017

Fulmer will oblige, so long as Norris shares one of his own.

Deal. But you teach me your curveball. https://t.co/zmKogMa9CY — Michael Fulmer (@MFulmer12) November 14, 2017

Matthew Boyd wants the two to tone down the PDA.

Get a room you two — Matthew Boyd (@mattboyd48) November 14, 2017

Norris wants Boyd to stop being a downer.

The three starting pitchers for the Tigers really are “the three best friends that anyone could have.”

As for anyone who doesn’t appreciate Norris’ and Fulmer’s tendency to retweet rather than reply — such as Sam here — Norris has a solution.

There's also an unfollow button, Sam. (I used "reply" for this) — Daniel Norris (@DanielNorris18) November 15, 2017

Safe to say Fulmer, Norris and Boyd are eager to get the band back together. (Norris and Boyd, in particular, go way back.) Their reunion will likely come during TigersFest on Jan. 27.