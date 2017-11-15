Have You Seen Gwendolyn Servant? Missing Since Mid-Day Wednesday

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 65-year-old woman.

missing gwendolyn servant Have You Seen Gwendolyn Servant? Missing Since Mid Day Wednesday

Gwendolyn Servant

Gwendolyn Servant was last seen by her son at their home on Stout Street, near West Warren Avenue, around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Servant is 5-foot-6, 165 pounds, with long brown and burgundy dread locks. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater and brown coat with a black hat.

She is said to also suffer from a mental health disorder.

If you have seen Gwendolyn Servant or know of her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Detroit police at 313-596-5600.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch