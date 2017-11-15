Have You Seen Gwendolyn Servant? Missing Since Mid-Day Wednesday

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 65-year-old woman.
Gwendolyn Servant was last seen by her son at their home on Stout Street, near West Warren Avenue, around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Servant is 5-foot-6, 165 pounds, with long brown and burgundy dread locks. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater and brown coat with a black hat.
She is said to also suffer from a mental health disorder.
If you have seen Gwendolyn Servant or know of her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Detroit police at 313-596-5600.