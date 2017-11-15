Man Caught With 9.5 Pounds Of Pot At Traffic Stop

LAKE ORION (WWJ) – A traffic stop in Oakland County led to the discovery of almost 10 pounds of marijuana, along with a stash of prescription pills.
Lake Orion Police say the incident unfolded just after 12 a.m. Sunday when officers observed a vehicle traveling south on S. Broadway “in a manner consistent with intoxication.”
When the officer activated his lights, the driver attempted to pull into a parking lot but missed the entrance and struck a curb, blowing out his tire and damaging the car.
As the driver — later identified as 28-year-old Joshua Dean Olsen — was being tested for sobriety at the scene, police say he ran from the officer and attempted to enter the back seat of his vehicle. Inside the car, officers discovered 9.5 pounds of marijuana and a small amount of illegal prescription pills.
Olsen was arraigned Tuesday on one count of delivery of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance – analogues. He faces up to six years in prison if convicted as charged. Bond was set at $5,000 and a pre-exam conference was set for Nov. 28.
Police say a charge of operating a vehicle with presence of drugs is pending blood drug lab analysis.