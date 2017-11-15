Michigan Man Smeared In Deer Blood Struggles With Police, Arrested

CUSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A 62-year-old man has been arrested after police received a report of someone smeared in blood outside a western Michigan gas station.

Michigan Man Smeared In Deer Blood Struggles With Police, Arrested

Roy Purple (Booking photo)

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole says Wednesday that deputies were questioning the man Monday afternoon after seeing blood on an adjacent trailer home in Custer Township.

Cole says Roy Purple “bum-rushed” and fell on one of the deputies. Deputies later learned the blood was from a dead deer.

Coles says three other men in the trailer appeared intoxicated, told deputies they were cooking food and walked them to a ditch “where the dead deer was with chunks of meat cut out of it.”

Purple was charged with resisting police. His preliminary examination is Dec. 6. The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment from his lawyer.

