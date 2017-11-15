Doctor Larry Nassar Expected To Change Plea In Sex Assault Cases

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting girls at his home and a campus clinic is expected to change his not-guilty plea.

Online court records show a change-of-plea hearing for 54-year-old Dr. Larry Nassar is set for November 22, a week before jury selection was to begin.

Nassar also faces first degree criminal sexual misconduct charges in another county and in July pleaded guilty in federal court in a separate child pornography case. He is scheduled to be sentenced in the child porn case in December.

Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday for the state attorney general’s office and one of Nassar’s defense attorneys. There is a gag order in the state cases.

Nassar also has been sued by more than 125 women alleging abuse.

Nassar specialized in treating gymnasts from all over Michigan. While working for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, Nassar trained Olympians, including gold medalist McKayla Maroney.

On Twitter last month, Maroney alleged that Nasser gave her a sleeping pill at the 2011 World Championships in Tokyo and then molested her in his hotel room.

“For me, the scariest night of my life happened when I was 15 years old. I had flown all day and night with the team to get to Tokyo. He’d given me a sleeping pill for the flight, and the next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a ‘treatment.’ I thought I was going to die that night,” she wrote.

The 21-year old Maroney said the abuse started when she was 13 and continued until she left the sport in 2016.

Like the doctor’s other accusers, Maroney said Nasser told her she was receiving a medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30-years.

