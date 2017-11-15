Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet With Nearly Nude Magazine Cover [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Paper magazine has been attempting to break the Internet for years. Their first attempt was when Kim Kardashian appeared on the cover supporting a full champagne glass on her rear end.
Now the rapper and actress Nicki Minaj is attempting to “break the Internet” this Wednesday morning by appearing on the cover three times in provocative poses that are NSFW.
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NSFW PHOTO
Minaj posted the photo 12 hours ago and it’s already been liked on her Instagram page over 1.4 million times.
The reactions on Twitter are priceless.
This might be one of the best covers to ever grace a magazine. Some might even say it’s three times better than the one Kim Kardashian did.