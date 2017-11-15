Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet With Nearly Nude Magazine Cover [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Paper magazine has been attempting to break the Internet for years. Their first attempt was when Kim Kardashian appeared on the cover supporting a full champagne glass on her rear end.

Now the rapper and actress Nicki Minaj is attempting to “break the Internet” this Wednesday morning by appearing on the cover three times in provocative poses that are NSFW.

Minaj posted the photo 12 hours ago and it’s already been liked on her Instagram page over 1.4 million times.

The reactions on Twitter are priceless.

🗣: #ATTN! Our sources confirm: @NICKIMINAJ is in fact breaking the internet w/. her new Paper Magazine Cover. This is not a drill. We repeat: This. Is. Not. A. Drill! #BreaktheInternet #BreakingNews. pic.twitter.com/UlhUyy0G8w — Lumps (@lumps__) November 15, 2017

Nicki Minaj's Paper Magazine cover! Goodness gracious!!! I always thought she was the baddest lowkey — Mikeyangelo (@MicThaMC) November 15, 2017

As much as I love Nicki Minaj, I just don't know how I feel about her Paper mag cover. One half of me is like "Seriously? Really?" but then the other half of me is like "Oh that's so Nicki. Ok girl." — Marilyn Alexander (@maralex102) November 15, 2017

Nicki Minaj on that Paper Mag cover. pic.twitter.com/ggVx69xdS7 — Bang Baby. 🚀 (@_RELLDOT_) November 15, 2017

I‘m 100% sure if @NICKIMINAJ would release her album this year i would actually pass this semester. 😩 best motivator in the game. 🙏🏼 — somebody (@goldentears_) November 15, 2017

This might be one of the best covers to ever grace a magazine. Some might even say it’s three times better than the one Kim Kardashian did.