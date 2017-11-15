Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet With Nearly Nude Magazine Cover [PHOTO]

Filed Under: Nicki Minaj
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Rapper Nicki Minaj attends the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on September 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Paper magazine has been attempting to break the Internet for years. Their first attempt was when Kim Kardashian appeared on the cover supporting a full champagne glass on her rear end.

Now the rapper and actress Nicki Minaj is attempting to “break the Internet” this Wednesday morning by appearing on the cover three times in provocative poses that are NSFW.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NSFW PHOTO

Minaj posted the photo 12 hours ago and it’s already been liked on her Instagram page over 1.4 million times.

The reactions on Twitter are priceless.

This might be one of the best covers to ever grace a magazine. Some might even say it’s three times better than the one Kim Kardashian did.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch