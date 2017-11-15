Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle Near Infamous Intersection In Southfield

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near one of Southfield’s busiest intersections.

The accident happened Wednesday morning on eastbound 12 Mile Road just past Telegraph Road.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown.

Other circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately clear.

Eastbound 12 Mile Road remains closed to traffic as police investigate the scene.

One of the busiest intersections in all of Michigan is at 12 Mile and Telegraph, according to Michigan Auto Law, and is has the second highest number of crashes in the state.

