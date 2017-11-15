Police: Missing Detroit Teen Ran Off With Young Man

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police need your help to locate a missing teen.
Jakyah Demps, 15, was last seen on Saturday, November 11 in the 11000 block of Engleside near Conner Street in Detroit.
Police say she left the location with a young man and took her aunt’s black 2011 Ford Fiesta with Michigan license plate DPZ9363.
Investigators say Jakyah is in good mental and physical condition and this is not the first time she has run away. She is described as a black female, 5’5″ tall and 135 pounds with a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen this missing teen or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940 or 313-596-1616.