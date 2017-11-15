Police: Missing Detroit Teen Ran Off With Young Man

Filed Under: detroit, missing person

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police need your help to locate a missing teen.

Jakyah Demps, 15, was last seen on Saturday, November 11 in the 11000 block of Engleside near Conner Street in Detroit.

jakyah demps Police: Missing Detroit Teen Ran Off With Young Man

Jakyah Demps (Photo: Detroit police)

Police say she left the location with a young man and took her aunt’s black 2011 Ford Fiesta with Michigan license plate DPZ9363.

Investigators say Jakyah is in good mental and physical condition and this is not the first time she has run away. She is described as a black female, 5’5″ tall and 135 pounds with a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen this missing teen or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940 or 313-596-1616.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch