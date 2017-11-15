3 Warren Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Eating Marijuana-Laced Cookie Crisp

WARREN (WWJ) – Three Warren middle school students are hospitalized after police say they unknowingly ate marijuana edibles.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said officers were called to the Michigan Math and Science Academy on Dequindre Road, Wednesday morning, after three young girls had eaten Cookie Crisp cereal coated in marijuana oil.

“When our officers arrived, the principal and parents advised the officers that three 8th grade female students had been transported to St. John Oakland Hospital after complaints of feelings dizzy and light-headed,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer told WWJ’s Lauren Barthold an investigation found that the girls had consumed the cereal before coming to school, and that they apparently did not know that it was laced with pot.

“They were not in on it,” he said. “That’s our information at this time.”

Dwyer said a 9th grade male student has been identified as a suspect in the case.

“Officers on the scene have recovered the Cookie Crisp cereal container and the suspected marijuana,” Dwyer added. “And at this time we have detained the juvenile and are bringing him into the Warren Police Department.”

Dwyer said police do not know how much marijuana oil the students ate. No charges have been filed as an investigation continues.

Police were interviewing parents and students at the school Wednesday afternoon.