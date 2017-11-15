Winning Vikings Sticking With Keenum At QB Vs. Surging Rams

By DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Pro Football Writer

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Case Keenum will start again at quarterback this week for the Minnesota Vikings.

This time he’ll face his former team, the Los Angeles Rams.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer announced Wednesday that Keenum will keep his place running an offense that produced a season-high 38 points in the previous game at Washington. The Vikings host the Rams Sunday.

With Teddy Bridgewater back on the active roster, he’s widely expected to take over sooner than later. The Vikings have won five straight games with some strong performances by Keenum, though, so a change now would be strange.

Keenum has started five and finished six of the team’s seven victories this season, relieving Sam Bradford because of knee trouble. Bridgewater has not played in a non-preseason game in more than 22 months.
