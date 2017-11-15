Woman Confronts Burglar In Her Basement

RAISINVILLE TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities say a Monroe County woman came face-to-face with a burglar when she found the man hiding inside of her basement.
The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Baldwin Road in rural Raisinville Township.
The woman told police she arrived home and discovered the man in her basement. When she confronted the intruder, he fled the scene in a vehicle. She called 911 and gave a description of the suspect, along with his vehicle. A short time later, deputies located the suspect and took him into custody during a traffic stop.
Property that was stolen from the woman’s home was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle, according to police.
The suspect, a 51-year-old Belleville man, was lodged at the Monroe County Jail on home invasion charges. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-240-7530.