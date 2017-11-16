18th Annual Toast Of Hockeytown Tickets Now On Sale

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings Foundation today announced that tickets to the 18th Annual Toast of Hockeytown are now on sale. The exclusive event will be held for the first time on the covered ice at the state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Only 650 tickets are available for this annually sold-out event that raises funds to benefit the Detroit Red Wings Foundation.

Fans can look forward to mingling with the entire Red Wings team, coaches, select alumni and other local celebrities while enjoying live entertainment, culinary delights, drinks and desserts. Numerous local restaurants will once again participate as strolling food station partners, such as Detroit BBQ Company, Granite City, Hard Rock Cafe, Iridescence, Ocean Prime, Grand Traverse Pie Company, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Garrett Popcorn and more. The event will also feature more than 50 different wines, provided by Great Lakes Wine & Spirits, including selections from Michigan, California, France, Italy and Spain. Craft beer and spirits will also be available from Michigan’s premier establishments. Additionally, each guest will receive a commemorative Red Wings branded gift for attending.

Returning this year, a limited number of VIP Pre-Party tickets are available to give fans exclusive, early access to mingle with select Red Wings players, coaches and alumni prior to the Main Event. Presented by Darakjian Jewelers, the VIP Pre-Party will take place in the Comerica Players Club at Little Caesars Arena and will feature complimentary hors d’oeuvres and drinks, in addition to a special VIP reserved parking pass and a limited-edition Red Wings branded gift.

The popular live and silent auctions will offer guests the opportunity to bid on once-in-a-lifetime sports experiences, including a trip with the Red Wings on Red Bird III, exclusive autographed Red Wings memorabilia and other unique items. Additionally, the Red Wings will hold a Mystery Puck Draw for guests to acquire pucks autographed by current players for $50. Compliments of Darakjian Jewelers, each puck is individually boxed and sold at random with every purchase including an entry into the luxurious Mystery Puck Draw Grand Prize Raffle valued at more than $6,000.

Those in attendance can also enjoy Red Wings locker room tours and unique photo opportunities at designated areas within Little Caesars Arena.

Main Event tickets are available for $250 and VIP Pre-Party tickets are available for $400. VIP Pre-Party Tickets also include access to the main event. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.DetroitRedWings.com/Toast. All ticket purchases are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Cocktail attire is suggested. Cameras are allowed, but personal items for autographs will not be permitted at the event. Guests will be provided an official Toast of Hockeytown autograph sheet when entering the event.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kelsey Rentner at DRWFoundation@hockeytown.com.