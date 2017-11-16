Bond Denied For 3rd Defendant Charged In O’Reilly Auto Parts Slaying

DETROIT (WWJ) – A third person has been charged in connection with the slaying of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store manager in Detroit.

Eboni McEwen-Ross, 28, was arraigned on one count of murder and one count of armed robbery in 36th District Court Thursday. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf, bond was denied and she was remanded into custody in the Wayne County Jail.

McEwen-Ross is one of two women caught on surveillance video apparently robbing the O’Reilly store on Schaefer Road on November, 1 according to police.

Police said the pair walked into the business and demanded money from a female clerk. The store’s manager, 69-year-old James Haller, Jr. — a Vietnam Veteran and former Reserve Detroit Police Officer — was shot in the head when he approached the women to see what was going on.

Defense attorney Marlon Blake Evans said McEwen-Ross turned herself in to police on Monday after she sought legal advice.

“She wanted to put herself in a position where she has counsel,” Evans told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas and other reporters. “She has counsel and that’s why she’s here.”

“This is a sad, sad case; sad on all ends,” he added, declining to discuss anything further. “There’s nothing to talk about, really. I mean, we’re going to depend in the criminal justice system to resolve this matter.”

Prosecutors last week charged 23-year-old Shawnta Anderson and 39-year-old Leviticus Butler in connection with the crime. Anderson is charged with murder, armed robbery and using a firearm during a felony. Butler is charged with being an accessory after the fact. They are due in court next Tuesday.

A probable cause conference for McKwen-Ross is scheduled for November 29 and her preliminary examination is scheduled for December 6. She faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

A fourth suspect, who police say drove the getaway car, remains at large.

