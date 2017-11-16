Bond Denied For 3rd Defendant Charged In O’Reilly Auto Parts Slaying

DETROIT (WWJ) – A third person has been charged in connection with the slaying of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store manager in Detroit.

Eboni McEwen-Ross, 28, was arraigned on one count of murder and one count of armed robbery in 36th District Court Thursday. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf, bond was denied and she was remanded into custody in the Wayne County Jail.

mcewen ross eboni Bond Denied For 3rd Defendant Charged In OReilly Auto Parts Slaying

Eboni McEwen-Ross (Booking photo)

McEwen-Ross is one of two women caught on surveillance video apparently robbing the O’Reilly store on Schaefer Road on November, 1 according to police.

Police said the pair walked into the business and demanded money from a female clerk. The store’s manager, 69-year-old James Haller, Jr. — a Vietnam Veteran and former Reserve Detroit Police Officer — was shot in the head when he approached the women to see what was going on.

Defense attorney Marlon Blake Evans said McEwen-Ross turned herself in to police on Monday after she sought legal advice.

“She wanted to put herself in a position where she has counsel,” Evans told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas and other reporters. “She has counsel and that’s why she’s here.”

“This is a sad, sad case; sad on all ends,” he added, declining to discuss anything further. “There’s nothing to talk about, really. I mean, we’re going to depend in the criminal justice system to resolve this matter.”

Prosecutors last week charged 23-year-old Shawnta Anderson and 39-year-old Leviticus Butler in connection with the crime. Anderson is charged with murder, armed robbery and using a firearm during a felony. Butler is charged with being an accessory after the fact. They are due in court next Tuesday.

A probable cause conference for McKwen-Ross is scheduled for November 29 and her preliminary examination is scheduled for December 6.  She faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

A fourth suspect, who police say drove the getaway car, remains at large.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

