AAA: More Than 1.6 Million From Michigan Plan Thanksgiving Travel

DEARBORN (WWJ/AP) – If you are traveling away from home this Thanksgiving weekend, you definitely won’t be alone.

AAA projects that more than 1.6 million people from Michigan will travel this month for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The auto club released its annual forecast on Thursday for people traveling 50 miles or more, saying that’s up 3.5 percent from last year. AAA says it would be the eighth consecutive year of growth for Thanksgiving travel in Michigan.

“Thanksgiving kicks off the start of what will likely become the busiest holiday season in more than a decade,” AAA’s Vicky Evans said in a statement.

Nearly 90 percent of travelers plan to go by personal vehicle. Those motorists are expected to see higher gas prices than last year, since Michigan’s current average of $2.70 is 67 cents higher than last year’s average. Most others will travel by air or train.

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as Nov. 22 through Nov. 26.

AAA’s projections are based on economic forecasting by research firm IHS Markit.

