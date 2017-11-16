First Look At Michigan State’s Uniforms For The PK80 Tournament [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

Michigan State has been known to wear some flashy uniforms for special games early in the season.

2017 won’t be any different when they take the floor in Phil Knight’s tournament in Portland, Oregon. Knight is the co-founder of Nike.

According to pkinvitational.com:

PK80- Phil Knight Invitational presented by State Farm will be a two-tournament men’s college basketball event held in Portland, Oregon honoring Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight for his 80th Birthday and in recognition of his significant contributions to collegiate basketball. Sixteen college teams will participate in what will be the best collection of college basketball teams in one event, at a single site, in the history of the sport. ESPN and the Rose Quarter will host one of the largest regular season tournaments in college basketball history with games taking place in both the Moda Center and the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The event will consist of two brackets of eight teams, with each bracket limited to one team per conference. Games will be played on Thursday, November 23; Friday, November 24; and Sunday, November 26. Stay tuned for the bracket announcement and game schedules.

The Spartans open up the tournament next Thursday night as they take on Depaul. The Spartans will be wearing dark green uniforms with bronze accents. ESPN’s Darren Rovell tweeted out the uniforms that every team will wear and the Spartans are front and center.

Uniforms for the PK80, the Phil Knight basketball tournament next week pic.twitter.com/Jn8ZUiS1Vm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 16, 2017

Rovell also tweeted the special shoes that players will be wearing as well.

College teams in PK80, Phil Knight basketball tournament (November 23-26), will wear Nikes that are a tribute to the Nike co-founder's sunglasses. pic.twitter.com/IEB72w8uAP — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 16, 2017

The uniforms have a similar color scheme to the ones the team wore in 2013.

