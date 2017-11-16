‘It’s Surreal’ Says Man Who Discovered Suspect In Ortonville Shooting

ORTONVILLE (WWJ) – The manhunt for an Oakland County man wanted for shooting his estranged wife and her friend is over.

Michael Quigley was captured Wednesday afternoon near Ortonville after a homeowner called police to report someone in a vehicle on his property.

Nearly 24-hour manhunt for Oakland County man, accused of shooting his estranged wife and another man, is found by local homeowner. Victims survived. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/xwZBcsMjxB — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) November 16, 2017

Members of the fugitive apprehension team had been searching for Quigley for nearly 24 straight hours after the shooting happened at the Village Court apartments last night.

“A resident contacted our sheriff’s dispatch expressing concerns over one of his vehicles on his property — he indicated that his windshield and side windows were all fogged up,” said Captain Gary Miller with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.”Approximately five minutes later the suspect was taken into custody.”

“It’s surreal,” said Scott — recounting the discovery of the suspect to WWJ’s Jon Hewett. Armed with his own 9mm Ruger handgun — Scott ventured toward a conversion minivan he keeps on his property. “I opened the back door — lifted up a blanket that’s back there for storage and he was under there and asked him to get out — he complied. I called 911 and within two minutes SWAT came out of the woods — from every direction.”

Stephanie Quigley and her boyfriend were shot in the head, but are in stable condition. A three-year-old also in the apartment wasn’t hurt.

Investigators say the gun Quigley used was found in a bush near the apartments.

Charges are pending.

Authorities say Stephanie Quigley had filed for divorce last week.