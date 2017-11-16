CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
‘It’s Surreal’ Says Man Who Discovered Suspect In Ortonville Shooting

ORTONVILLE (WWJ) – The manhunt for an Oakland County man wanted for shooting his estranged wife and her friend is over.

Michael Quigley was captured Wednesday afternoon near Ortonville after a homeowner called police to report someone in a vehicle on his property.

Members of the fugitive apprehension team had been searching for Quigley for nearly 24 straight hours after the shooting happened at the Village Court apartments last night.

“A resident contacted our sheriff’s dispatch expressing concerns over one of his vehicles on his property — he indicated that his windshield and side windows were all fogged up,” said Captain Gary Miller with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.”Approximately five minutes later the suspect was taken into custody.”

ortonville man finds suspect clangton Its Surreal Says Man Who Discovered Suspect In Ortonville Shooting

Scott found the suspect hiding in his minivan. (WWJ/Charlie Langton)

“It’s surreal,” said Scott — recounting the discovery of the suspect to WWJ’s Jon Hewett. Armed with his own 9mm Ruger handgun — Scott ventured toward a conversion minivan he keeps on his property. “I opened the back door — lifted up a blanket that’s back there for storage and he was under there and asked him to get out — he complied. I called 911 and within two minutes SWAT came out of the woods — from every direction.”

Stephanie Quigley and her boyfriend were shot in the head, but are in stable condition. A three-year-old also in the apartment wasn’t hurt.

Investigators say the gun Quigley used was found in a bush near the apartments.

Charges are pending.

Authorities say Stephanie Quigley had filed for divorce last week.

