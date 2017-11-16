‘Michigan Matters’ Lessons Learned From Gordie Howe; Plus A Talk With Hank Meijer

credit: Howe Family
By CBS Detroit
Dr. Murray Howe, left and Carol Cain. (Photo: CBS 62)

Gordie Howe will always be known as “Mr. Hockey” but to Dr. Murray Howe he was simply  “Dad.”

Howe, youngest son of Gordie and Colleen Howe, talks about those memories and life in the hockey family in a new book “Nine Lessons I learned from my Father” out in time for the holidays with CBS 62 Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain on “Michigan Matters” airing 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Howe, a doctor who lives in Toledo, Ohio is the only son of the NHL legend who did not play in the NHL.

Then Hank Meijer, executive chairman of Meijer, talks with Cain about a new book he wrote about the late U.S. Sen. Arthur Vandenberg from Grand Rapids.  The late political leader was very influential a generation ago.

Meijer also talks about the Walker, Mich-based company’s growing imprint in Detroit.

Hank Meijer, left and Carol Cain. (Photo: CBS 62)

And Meijer mentioned gearing up for the holiday season, which matters greatly to all  retailers.

You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.

