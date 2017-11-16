‘Michigan Matters’ Lessons Learned From Gordie Howe; Plus A Talk With Hank Meijer

Gordie Howe will always be known as “Mr. Hockey” but to Dr. Murray Howe he was simply “Dad.”
Howe, youngest son of Gordie and Colleen Howe, talks about those memories and life in the hockey family in a new book “Nine Lessons I learned from my Father” out in time for the holidays with CBS 62 Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain on “Michigan Matters” airing 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Howe, a doctor who lives in Toledo, Ohio is the only son of the NHL legend who did not play in the NHL.
Then Hank Meijer, executive chairman of Meijer, talks with Cain about a new book he wrote about the late U.S. Sen. Arthur Vandenberg from Grand Rapids. The late political leader was very influential a generation ago.
Meijer also talks about the Walker, Mich-based company’s growing imprint in Detroit.
And Meijer mentioned gearing up for the holiday season, which matters greatly to all retailers.
