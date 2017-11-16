Tips Sought To Find 14-Year-Old Girl Who Disappeared From School

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police and family members needs help to find a missing teen.

missing makayla brooks Tips Sought To Find 14 Year Old Girl Who Disappeared From School

Makayla Brooks (Photo: Detroit police)

Makayla Symone Brooks, 14, was last seen by her aunt when she dropped her off her school, in the 15000 block of Strathmoor in Detroit, shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The teen’s aunt believes Makaylais possibly with her older brother and non-custodial mother.

Makayla is descriebd as a black female, 5’3″ tall and around 115 lbs., with a light complexion, dark colored hair and freckles.

She was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve polo-style uniform shirt, black pants, a gray Nike Hurrache brand sneakers, and a black and blue colored Columbia brand jacket.

Police say Makayla is believed to be in good mental and good physical condition.

Anyone who has seen this missing teen or who knows of here whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1240.

