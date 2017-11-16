Police Seek Tips In Fatal Shooting Of Detroit Entrepreneur Devin Lewis

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in finding the two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a popular business owner.

Twenty-nine-year old Devin Lewis, a co-owner of the Water Station on Woodward, was gunned down during a robbery. Investigators are working to retrieve surveillance video from the shop.

According to police Lewis, his brother and another employee were closing the business Tuesday night when two suspects entered and demanded the three empty their pockets. Lewis fought back and was shot and killed.

“They really brought to the community something that was kind of a light in a challenged area – some people may even see to be a dark place. He was always a pleasant, polite guy … the younger generation, I love them – they’re the only thing that gives me faith if this world is going to continue here in a good way,” says Jesse Browne — owner of the Detroit Wholistic Center on the west side.

A vigil for Lewis was held Wednesday night by Robert Pizzamente owner of the Psychedelic Healing Shack and Vegetarian Cafe – next door to the Water Station.

A GOFUNDME page for the funeral and other related expenses for the family of Lewis has been set up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit homicide at 313-596-2260.