Police: 2 Mexican Residents Attempt To Steal Nearly $20K In Merchandise From Somerset Mall

TROY (WWJ) – Two Mexican citizens are facing multiple charges after police say they tried, and failed, to steal nearly $20,000 in merchandise from an upscale department store in Troy.

Officers with the Troy Police Department on November 5 responded to the Somerset Collection, on W. Big Beaver Road in Troy, to assist security guards in apprehending two suspected shoplifters at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Police say one of the suspects used a pair of wire cutters to remove a cable that secured some items to a display rack, and the pair — a man and a woman — then concealed the merchandise, worth $19,990, and began to walk toward the exit doors.

At one point, police said, the would-be thieves realized they were being watched and they dropped the merchandise — which was worth $19,990.

The suspects exited the business and began to run, police said, jumping into a Chevy SUV with the male suspect behind the while. Although police told the driver to stop, he kept going, striking an officer’s leg.

At that point the driver — identified as a 47-year-old man from Guadalajara, Mexico — did stop, got out of the vehicle and was arrested. Police said the female suspect — identified as a 25-year-old resident of Caroliona, Mexico — refused to obey officers’ commands and was removed from the vehicle and arrested without further incident.

Police searched the SUV and found a pair of scissors and the wire cutters in the woman’s purse.

The male suspect was charged with Organized Retail Fraud, Organized Retail Fraud – Remove Anti-Theft Device, Malicious Destruction of Property, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Hinder and Obstruction of a Police Officer. The female suspect was charged with Organized Retail Fraud, Organized Retail Fraud – Remove Anti-Theft Device, and Possession of Burglary Tools. Their names were not immediately released.