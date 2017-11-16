Stranger Danger: Man In Red Car Approaches Kids

WHITE LAKE (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating an apparent case of stranger danger in White Lake Township.
The incident happened Tuesday in an unspecified neighborhood a white male in a red car attempted to make conversation with two middle school boys. Officials say the boys were walking home after being dropped off by the school bus.
No further details were released.
Huron Valley Schools are making parents in the area aware of the incident, and police are investigating.
Officials are asking parents to remind their children to avoid walking home alone, and to report any suspicious vehicles or individuals to an adult.