Teen Caught Huffing From Whipped Cream Cans Behind Troy Restaurant

TROY (WWJ) – Police say a teenager is facing charges after being caught “huffing” from whipped cream cans behind a Troy restaurant.

The 19-year-old was arrested last week after officers found him parked in a vehicle behind Picano’s Italian Grille, on Rochester Road near Wattles, after the business had closed for the night.

Officers approached the vehicle, which was still running, and spoke with teen. During their conversation, officers saw a box of “Whip-it” cream cartridges, along with a whip cream dispenser and several empty cartridges on the floor board.

According to police, the teen told the officers he was arguing with his girlfriend and huffing from the cartridges. At that point, he was taken into custody for inhalation of a chemical agent.

