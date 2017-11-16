CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Teske Lifts Michigan To 61-47 Win Over Southern Miss

Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines directs his team against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the first half during the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Jon Teske had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Michigan used a 20-1 second-half run to put away Southern Mississippi in a 61-47 victory Thursday night.

The 7-foot-1 Teske easily surpassed his previous career highs of four points and three rebounds, and the Wolverines (3-0) remained undefeated. Michigan has trailed in the second half in all three of its games this season, but the Wolverines were able to prevail against North Florida, Central Michigan and Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles (1-1) led 33-32 at halftime and took a 40-36 advantage on a basket by Eddie Davis with 14:30 remaining. Then Southern Miss went over eight minutes without scoring. Duncan Robinson gave Michigan a 41-40 lead with a 3-pointer, and Teske scored back-to-back baskets to make it 51-40.

After Tim Rowe broke the Southern Miss drought with a free throw, Michigan ran off five more points to lead 56-41.

Tyree Griffin led the Golden Eagles with 15 points.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 14 points for Michigan, and Robinson and Moe Wagner added 12 each.

BIG PICTURE

Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles fell behind 12-2 early on but were able to make a game of it. They shot 6 of 23 in the second half, which prevented any real shot at an upset.

Michigan: Teske isn’t about to supplant Wagner, Michigan’s star big man, but if he can keep contributing to the offense, the Wolverines can certainly find minutes for a player of his size. Michigan was impressive on defense in the second half, holding the Golden Eagles to 14 points.

UP NEXT

Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles face Blue Mountain on Monday night in the Sanford Pentagon Showcase in South Dakota.

Michigan: Now the schedule becomes tougher for the Wolverines, who head to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. Michigan faces LSU on Monday.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

