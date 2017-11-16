Van Dyke Avenue Remains Closed After Major Water Main Break

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – A major water main break is still causing problems in Sterling Heights.
Van Dyke Avenue remains closed between 14-Mile and 15-Mile roads as repairs continue on a huge water main break that flooded the busy street.
City DPW crews were able to successfully shut off 14 valves believed to be related to the break, allowing the pipes to drain and repairs to move forward.
So far, water has been shut off only to businesses near the water main break; no homes have been affected. While residents may notice a brownish or cloudy quality to the water, officials say it is not harmful — just run the water for a few minutes to clear out the line and the color should dissipate. No loss of water pressure has been reported during the break.
Officials say this particular stretch of Van Dyke sees roughly 40,000 to 50,000 vehicles a day, so they’re making repairs as quickly as possible.
Southbound Van Dyke remains closed at 15-Mile, while northbound is closed at the break. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
