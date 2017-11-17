2 Suspects Sought In Robbery, Shooting Of Transgender Man In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for two suspects who shot and robbed a transgender man who was walking along Woodward Avenue.
The incident unfolded around 1:45 a.m. Friday near a bus stop at Worcester Place, just north of 6 Mile Road.
The 36-year-old victim told police he was walking in the area when a red GMC Yukon pulled up and a three-man team robbed him at gunpoint. One of the suspects shot the victim before the trio fled the scene. He was taken to the hospital and last reported in serious condition.
Detroit police, along with Detroit Public Schools police, pursued the Yukon for roughly six miles until the SUV hit a barricade near Russell and Leland streets in Midtown and came to a rest. At that point, police say all three suspects got out of the vehicle and started running.
One of the suspects, a 29-year-old man, was eventually taken into custody — but the other two suspects got away.
Police recovered a long gun inside the vehicle.
An investigation is ongoing.
