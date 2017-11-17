2 Suspects Sought In Robbery, Shooting Of Transgender Man In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for two suspects who shot and robbed a transgender man who was walking along Woodward Avenue.

The incident unfolded around 1:45 a.m. Friday near a bus stop at Worcester Place, just north of 6 Mile Road.

The 36-year-old victim told police he was walking in the area when a red GMC Yukon pulled up and a three-man team robbed him at gunpoint. One of the suspects shot the victim before the trio fled the scene. He was taken to the hospital and last reported in serious condition.

Detroit police, along with Detroit Public Schools police, pursued the Yukon for roughly six miles until the SUV hit a barricade near Russell and Leland streets in Midtown and came to a rest. At that point, police say all three suspects got out of the vehicle and started running.

One of the suspects, a 29-year-old man, was eventually taken into custody — but the other two suspects got away.

Police recovered a long gun inside the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch