Ansah Out For Second Straight Week Against Bears

DETROIT (WWJ) — The Detroit Lions will be without defensive end Ziggy Ansah for a second straight week as he continues to deal with a back injury.

The Lions officially ruled Ansah out for Sunday’s game at the Chicago Bears on Friday when the injury report was released. The former 1st Round pick missed his first game of the season last week and failed to practice once this week.

Ansah has dealt with a number of injuries over the past two seasons, which many consider the reason for his recent decline in production. This year he has only four sacks in eight games, with three coming in the Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants on Sept. 18.

Ansah missed three games last year and finished the season with only two sacks.

The Lions also announced running back Dwayne Washington will miss this week’s game with a hip injury. Like Ansah, Washington didn’t practice at all this week. The second year running back out of the University of Washington has appeared in only five games this year with 20 carries for 44 rushing yards.

Safety Don Carey and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin are both listed as questionable for Sunday.