Bus Crashes On Way To School In Redford

REDFORD TWP. (WWJ) – Officials say no students were injured when a school bus collided with another vehicle in Redford Township.

The accident happened Friday morning at Plymouth and Beech Daly roads.

School officials say students were on the bus at the time, but none were injured. They were taken to Thurston High School by another bus.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was injured. Their current condition is unknown.

Circumstances leading to the crash weren’t immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.

