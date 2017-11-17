Congresswoman Dingell Says GM Official, Senator Sexually Harassed Her In 80’s

DETROIT (WWJ) — A U.S. Representative of Michigan is telling her story of sexual harassment.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell spoke today of a senator and an historical figure that made inappropriate advances in the 1980’s. One of those incidents occurred in her “very beginning days” by a prominent General Motors official, who tried to blackmail her.

“Quite frankly one of the worst stories was in my very beginning days at General Motors where there was a man that literally tried to blackmail me,” Dingell told WWJ Newsradio 950. “He found out about my father, long before I was ever prepared to talk about my father and threatened to make it public.”

The Dearborn Democrat grew up with a father addicted to prescription drugs. The other incident involved a U.S. Senator in the 1980’s.

Dingell did not name either aggressor, stating there could be consequences in doing so. However, she still is hopeful that coming out and talking about her previous sexual harassment incidents will further this conversation.

Dingell said it’s been great that so many have finally talked about these terrible experiences, but she wants this to be the beginning of a movement that changes our culture.

“Our challenge is to keep this a movement,” Dingell said. “Our challenge is to make this as a watershed moment for everybody because we do know in this country we get the story of the moment, the flavor of the day. I don’t want this to be that. I want this to be a watershed moment for everybody that changes our culture and increases sensitivity.”

Over the past few months a number of notable women have came out and talked about previous sexual harassment experiences in their life. There was also the trending #MeToo movement that has received some attention across the country.