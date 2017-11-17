Dark Chocolate-Covered Nuts, Raisins, Coffee Beans Recalled

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s time to check your pantry — especially if you’re a chocolate lover.
A recall has been issued for various products distributed by Lipari Foods, including dark chocolate-covered almonds, raisins and coffee beans. The company says the chocolate may contain milk that wasn’t listed as an ingredient.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The products are safe for consumption by those who do not have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.
No illnesses linked to the products have been reported.
Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products should not consume it; They should return it to the point of purchase. For more information, call Customer Service at 800-729-3354.