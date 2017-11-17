Dark Chocolate-Covered Nuts, Raisins, Coffee Beans Recalled

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s time to check your pantry — especially if you’re a chocolate lover.

A recall has been issued for various products distributed by Lipari Foods, including dark chocolate-covered almonds, raisins and coffee beans. The company says the chocolate may contain milk that wasn’t listed as an ingredient.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The products are safe for consumption by those who do not have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.

No illnesses linked to the products have been reported.

recall Dark Chocolate Covered Nuts, Raisins, Coffee Beans Recalled

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products should not consume it; They should return it to the point of purchase. For more information, call Customer Service at 800-729-3354.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch