Emily Ratajkowski Models Her New Nearly Nude Swimsuit Line [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Over the last few months supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has been leaving the jaws of men on the floor.
This week isn’t any different as she has launched her new swimsuit line — and who better to model them off other than her?
She took to her 15 million followers to show off the suits!
The best photo is NSFW but you can see it HERE.
According to mirror.co.uk:
Showing us she’s just as comfortable in nothing as she is in haute couture, the 26-year-old model and actress has put her best breast forward in the latest campaign shots for her recently-launched line Inamorata.
And the prices aren’t unreasonable for a celebrity clothing line, ranging from $75 – $160 – suggesting the high-quality of the six pieces currently available.
I would like to say right now that Emily Ratajkowski should be known as “The Queen Of Instagram.”