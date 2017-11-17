CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Emily Ratajkowski Models Her New Nearly Nude Swimsuit Line [PHOTOS]

Filed Under: Emily Ratajkowski
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Actress Emily Ratajkowski attends H&M Loves Coachella Tent during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for H&M)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Over the last few months supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has been leaving the jaws of men on the floor.

This week isn’t any different as she has launched her new swimsuit line — and who better to model them off other than her?

She took to her 15 million followers to show off the suits!

@inamorataswim IS LIVE! Check it out in my bio. Images by @oliviamalone ✨swim by me!

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

@inamorataswim IS LIVE! Check it out in my bio ✨swim by me!

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

THIS WEEK @inamorataswim

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

WE'RE LIVE! Link in bio 🦋

A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on

The best photo is NSFW but you can see it HERE.

According to mirror.co.uk:

Showing us she’s just as comfortable in nothing as she is in haute couture, the 26-year-old model and actress has put her best breast forward in the latest campaign shots for her recently-launched line Inamorata.

And the prices aren’t unreasonable for a celebrity clothing line, ranging from $75 – $160 – suggesting the high-quality of the six pieces currently available.

I would like to say right now that Emily Ratajkowski should be known as “The Queen Of Instagram.”

