Glendening Knocks Jack Eichel Out Of Game With Open-Ice Hit [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Luke Glendening spent most of Friday night’s win over the Sabres matched up with Buffalo’s top center Jack Eichel.

But he gave himself a momentary reprieve when he knocked Eichel out of the game with a hip check late in the second period.

Eichel immediately went down before skating gingerly off the ice and limping into the dressing room. He would return for the third period.

The referees mistakenly called an interference penalty on Glendening’s linemate Darren Helm on the play.

Asked afterward if Helm took the fall for Glendening’s infraction, Glendening smiled and said, “Let’s not talk about that. Yes, he did.”

The hit appeared to be clean either way — hip on hip with the puck in the vicinity.

“I thought so,” said Glendening.

Jeff Blashill deployed Glendening, Frans Nielsen and Darren Helm against the Sabres’ top line of Eichel, Evander Kane and Sam Reinhart throughout the night. Glendening, Nielsen and Helm won.

“I thought we did okay. They got some chances, which you expect, but if you can keep the puck out of the net that’s the main goal,” said Glendening.

Glendening put Detroit ahead 1-0 late in the second period with his fifth goal of the season. He had three goals last season.

“It’s a weird year,” he laughed. “I don’t know what’s going on.”

The Red Wings won 3-1 on Friday night and have claimed five of a possible six points to start a five-game homestand.