‘Justice League’ Has Some Bright Spots, But Not Enough To Make It A Must See

(WWJ) – The long-awaited and highly anticipated “Justice League” movie hits theaters this weekend.
The movie brings five super heroes together to fight a formidable foe by the name of Steppenwolf, who is on a death-defying mission to destroy the world.
When Batman realizes he can’t go it alone if he’s to find a way to save Earth from complete destruction, he enlists Wonder Woman’s help in convincing three of her fellow metahumans — Cyborg, The Flash, and Aquaman — to unite and fight in defense of humanity.
Listen to the podcast to hear a review from WWJ’s film critic Terri Lee.