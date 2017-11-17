‘Justice League’ Has Some Bright Spots, But Not Enough To Make It A Must See

By Terri Lee Sylvester
Filed Under: Justice League

(WWJ) – The long-awaited and highly anticipated “Justice League” movie hits theaters this weekend.

The movie brings five super heroes together to fight a formidable foe by the name of Steppenwolf, who is on a death-defying mission to destroy the world.

When Batman realizes he can’t go it alone if he’s to find a way to save Earth from complete destruction, he enlists Wonder Woman’s help in convincing three of her fellow metahumans — Cyborg, The Flash, and Aquaman — to unite and fight in defense of humanity.

Listen to the podcast to hear a review from WWJ’s film critic Terri Lee.

More from Terri Lee Sylvester
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch