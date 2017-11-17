Man Allegedly Tried To Buy 10-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Marriage

FLINT (WWJ) – A Genesee County man is facing charges after federal agents say he was looking for a 10-year-old wife.

Josh Waldrop, 24, was caught after a months-long undercover sting. He allegedly searched online, offering to spend $100 a month for a girl between the ages of 7 and 10 so that she could be his wife and eventually bear his children.

Undercover officers exchanged messages with Waldrop and attempted to arrange a meeting at a Flint-area motel, but he refused to answer the door. Investigators then learned that Waldrop had been living at that same motel for months, so they executed a search warrant.

During an interview with police, Waldrop admitted to messaging with the undercover officer and said he “just wants a wife who is clean and pure whom he can settle down with, unlike the prostitutes he looks for on Backpage.com,” according to a court document obtained by The Detroit News.

Waldrop faces charges of attempting to manufacture child pornography and attempted enticement. A detention hearing in Flint is scheduled for Monday.

