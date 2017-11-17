Drivers Call 911 To Report Man Standing In Traffic On I-94

ROMULUS (WWJ) – No one was hurt, but a pedestrian caused a scare on a Detroit-area freeway Friday.
Just following the morning rush, multiple tipsters told WWJ Newsradio 950 they were stunned to see a man on foot on I-94, stepping perilously close to vehicles rushing by.
“There’s a man standing in traffic in that lane between the freeway and where the Merriman/Middlebelt connector comes on from northbound Middlebelt Road,” tipster Sue said. “He’s standing there and he just had a strange expression on his face.”
“I started praying for him right away,” she added. “He looks like he’s going to walk out into traffic…standing there right in the lane, walking back and forth, bouncing from foot to foot.”
This was in Romulus, near Detroit Metro Airport.
Sue said she dialed 911 and was told that Michigan State Police had already received several calls about the man, and were on their way to the scene.
Shortly before 10 a.m., Romulus police said State Police troopers had made contact with the man and removed him from the freeway.
It remains unclear why the man was there. No further details were released.
