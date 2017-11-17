Man Wanted In 2 West Bloomfield Bank Robberies [PHOTOS]

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – West Bloomfield police and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected bank robber.
According to police, the man robbed the Chemical Bank on Haggerty Road near Maple in mid-September and then robbed a Citizens Bank branch in the same area last Friday.
Investigators say the suspect took off on foot after both robberies. No weapon was seen during the robberies and no injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 6’2”, with a thin build.
Anyone who has seen this wanted man or who has any information about this case is asked to call West Bloomfield police at 248-975-9200.