Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, NBA
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Pistons Blow 22-Point Lead, Lose To Pacers, 107-100

Filed Under: Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, NBA

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reserve guard Lance Stephenson scored all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter, including a key 3-pointer in the final few minutes, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from 22 down to defeat the Detroit Pistons 107-100 on Friday night.

The shot clock was about to expire when Stephenson launched from well beyond the arc to give the Pacers a 101-97 lead with 2:03 remaining.

“I just wanted to win so bad,” he said.

It was one of six 3s the Pacers made in seven fourth-quarter attempts as Indiana outscored Detroit 36-19 over the final 12 minutes.

The Pistons (10-5) led 78-56 in the third after a 20-2 run and were still ahead by 10 entering the final period.

The Pacers (8-8) have won six consecutive home games against the Pistons.

Victor Oladipo led Indiana with 21 points. Five other Pacers scored in double digits.

Pistons guards Reggie Jackson and Avery Bradley had 16 points apiece.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Off to their best start since opening 12-2 in 2005-06. Only seven teams in franchise history have started 10-3 or better. … Detroit is 7-1 at home and 4-3 on the road. … Bradley averaged 24 points in the previous three games.

Pacers: C Myles Turner has scored in double figures in six of seven games since returning from the NBA’s concussion protocol. … Point guard Darren Collison ranks fourth in the league with a 4.5 assists-per-turnover ratio. … Oladipo has scored 20 or more points in 12 of 16 games.

RELYING ON 3

The Pistons have hit a franchise-record 12 or more 3-pointers in six consecutive games, including 14 on Friday. They’ve reached double digits in 3s in 10 of 15 games overall and are 6-4 in those games.

MOVE OVER, RODMAN

Pistons center Andre Drummond, the NBA’s leading rebounder at 15.8 per game, is the first player to grab at least 200 rebounds in the first 13 games of two different seasons since Dennis Rodman did it three times for three different teams in the 1990s: the Pistons in 1992-93, the San Antonio Spurs in 1993-94 and the Chicago Bulls in 1996-97. Drummond, who reached 200 rebounds in his 13th game this season, needed just 11 games to eclipse that total in 2015-16.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Sunday at Minnesota, which has lost five straight to Detroit including 122-101 in the Motor City on Oct. 25.

Pacers: Sunday at Miami, which has won six in a row at home against Indiana.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch