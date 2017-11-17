Red Wings Recall Defenseman Brian Lashoff

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Brian Lashoff from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings placed defenseman Danny DeKeyser on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 10.

Lashoff, 27, has played parts of nine seasons for the Griffins since making his professional debut during the 2008-09 season. In 343 games with the Griffins, Lashoff has recorded 71 points (17-54-71), a plus-15 rating and 169 penalty minutes. Last season, he became one of just three two-time Calder Cup champions in Griffins’ franchise history, winning AHL championships in 2013 and 2017 alongside Mitch Callahan and Nathan Paetsch. Lashoff has totaled 16 points (4-12-16) in 68 career AHL postseason games for Grand Rapids. The Albany, N.Y., native has appeared in 13 games for the Griffins this season, notching two points (1-1-2) and four penalty minutes.

Originally signed by the Red Wings as an undrafted free agent on Sept. 30, 2008, Lashoff appeared in five games for the Red Wings during the 2016-17 campaign and has skated in 122 NHL games since the 2012-13 season, notching 13 points (2-11-13) and 57 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound defenseman spent four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League prior to his professional career, logging 91 points (20-71-91) and 186 penalty minutes in 215 games between the Barrie Colts and Kingston Frontenacs. Lashoff also won a gold medal for the United States at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship in Saskatchewan, picking up two assists in seven games.