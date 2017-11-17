Tonight’s The Night! Detroit Lights Christmas Tree At Campus Martius Park

DETROIT (WWJ) – The city of Detroit is ready to usher in the holiday season with the 14th annual tree lighting in Campus Martius Park.

The ceremony, which kicks off the Season of Winter Magic in downtown Detroit, begins at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 and is free to the public.

Officials will light the 60-foot-tall Michigan-grown Norway Spruce, which is wrapped in more than 19,000 multi-colored lights and ornaments, just before 8 p.m.

U.S. Olympic medalist and four-time U.S. Figure Skating Champion Jeremy Abbott will headline the holiday ice show, while Detroit-rooted soulful funk band Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas and “Detroit’s Queen of Blues” Thornetta Davis captivate audiences.

The evening’s entertainment will also feature performances by local musical groups including the Metropolitan Detroit Chorale, whose 80 vocalists and 20-piece orchestra has performed at New York’s Carnegie Hall. Alongside them, the internationally known Detroit Concert Choir boasts 70 singers which represent 35 communities in the tri-county area.

The Salvation Army giant Red Kettle will be lit at 6:30 p.m. and will include a musical performance by Motown artist KEM to kick off the organization’s $7.85 million fundraising campaign.

Tree will be lit just before 8 p.m. followed by the official Rink Opening Party with a live concert from Jessica Hernandez and The Deltas at 9 p.m.

Other activities will include carriage rides along Woodward Avenue, The Salvation Army Family Fun Tent, photos with Santa, free hot chocolate from DTE Energy Foundation, and much more.

The tree lighting ceremony will be broadcast live on WXYZ-TV from 7 to 8 p.m. It will also be livestreamed online.

For more information, visit downtowndetroitparks.com.