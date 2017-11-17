Police: Tree Trimmer Falls To His Death In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – One person is dead following a tree trimming accident on Detroit’s northwest side.
According to Detroit police, it happened at around 9:45 a.m. Friday at Stoepel and Margarita, near Livernois and south of 7 Mile Road.
Police say the victim, a 52-year-old man who owns a tree cutting service, was hoisted high inside his truck’s aerial bucket when a large branch he had just cut came crashing down, striking him and knocking him out of the bucket.
The man fell about three stories, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WDIV-TV reports that the tree trimming company was contracted by the city, although police did not confirm that detail.
The man’s name was not immediately released, pending notification if his family. An investigation is ongoing.