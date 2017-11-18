Best Stores For Black Friday Deals

DETROIT (WWJ) – Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the holiday season, is less than a week away.
With so many sales, how do you know if you’re getting the best deal?
Personal-finance website WalletHub surveyed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2017 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as appliances, jewelry and toys.
The survey found that Kohl’s has the highest overall discount rate at 66.32 percent, whereas Bass Pro Shops has the lowest at 20.83 percent.
The overall average discount for Black Friday is 37 percent. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black-Friday traps.
The “Apparel & Accessories” category has the biggest share of discounted items, 28.03 percent of all offers, whereas the “Consumer Packaged Goods” category has the smallest at 1.62 percent.
Best Black Friday Retailers (Average Discount)
- Kohl’s (66.32%)
- JCPenney (66.30%)
- Belk (62.75%)
- Stage (60.82%)
- Shopko (55.93%)
- Bealls Florida (52.78%)
- 7 Sears (50.09%)
- Macy’s (45.58%)
- Fred Meyer (43.88%)
- AAFES (37.25%)
- Amazon (36.8%)
- Target (36.2%)
- Kmart (35.8%)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods (35.1%)
- Office Depot and OfficeMax (34.5%)
- Wal-Mart (34.2%)
- HP (34.0%)
- Samsung (34.0%)
- Dollar General (33.5%)
- Lowe’s (33.0%)
- True Value (32.8%)
- Meijer (32.4%)
- Staples (32.3%)
- BJ’s (32.1%)
- Guitar Center (30.0%)
- Best Buy (30.0%)
- Miscrosoft (29.6%)
- Dell Home (29.3%)
- Newegg (28.3%)
- Big Lots (24.1%)
- Cabela’s (23.8%)
- Harbor Freight (22.5%)
- Costco (21.9%)
- Ace Hardware (21.5%)
- Bass Pro Shops (20.8%)