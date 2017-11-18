Best Stores For Black Friday Deals

Shoppers at Somerset Collection shopping mall on November 29, 2013 in Troy. (Credit: Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the holiday season, is less than a week away.

With so many sales, how do you know if you’re getting the best deal?

Personal-finance website WalletHub surveyed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2017 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as appliances, jewelry and toys.

The survey found that Kohl’s has the highest overall discount rate at 66.32 percent, whereas Bass Pro Shops has the lowest at 20.83 percent.

The overall average discount for Black Friday is 37 percent. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black-Friday traps.

The “Apparel & Accessories” category has the biggest share of discounted items, 28.03 percent of all offers, whereas the “Consumer Packaged Goods” category has the smallest at 1.62 percent.

Best Black Friday Retailers (Average Discount)

  1. Kohl’s (66.32%)
  2. JCPenney (66.30%)
  3. Belk (62.75%)
  4. Stage (60.82%)
  5. Shopko (55.93%)
  6. Bealls Florida (52.78%)
  7. 7 Sears (50.09%)
  8. Macy’s (45.58%)
  9. Fred Meyer (43.88%)
  10. AAFES (37.25%)
  11. Amazon (36.8%)
  12. Target (36.2%)
  13. Kmart (35.8%)
  14. Dick’s Sporting Goods (35.1%)
  15. Office Depot and OfficeMax (34.5%)
  16. Wal-Mart (34.2%)
  17. HP (34.0%)
  18. Samsung (34.0%)
  19. Dollar General (33.5%)
  20. Lowe’s (33.0%)
  21. True Value (32.8%)
  22. Meijer (32.4%)
  23. Staples (32.3%)
  24. BJ’s (32.1%)
  25. Guitar Center (30.0%)
  26. Best Buy (30.0%)
  27. Miscrosoft (29.6%)
  28. Dell Home (29.3%)
  29. Newegg (28.3%)
  30. Big Lots (24.1%)
  31. Cabela’s (23.8%)
  32. Harbor Freight (22.5%)
  33. Costco (21.9%)
  34. Ace Hardware (21.5%)
  35. Bass Pro Shops (20.8%)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch