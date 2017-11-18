Missing Person, Detroit, Detroit Police Department

Detroit Police Search For Missing 12-Year-Old Who Was Last Seen Yesterday

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen last night.

janae davis Detroit Police Search For Missing 12 Year Old Who Was Last Seen Yesterday

Janae Davis (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Janae Davis was last seen by her mother on Friday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 19800 block of Greenfield Road in Detroit. When the mother woke up in the morning, Davis was no where to be found and the kitchen door was ajar.

Davis is approximately 5-foot-0 and weighs 85-90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with gold trim and blue jeans with ripped knees and black leggings underneath. Authorities say she may also be wearing a pink coat and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Davis is in good physical and mental condition. She was was recently reprimanded by her parents for her behavior.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at  313-596-5800.

